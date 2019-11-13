People magazine names its sexiest man alive

US singer John Legend has been named the “sexiest man alive” by People magazine.

The 40-year-old, who is married to model and TV presenter Chrissy Teigen, said he was “excited” but “a little scared” by the honour.

Previous winners include Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, David Beckham and last year’s pick, Idris Elba.

John Legend Is PEOPLE's #SexiestManAlive 2019: 'I'm Excited but a Little Scared at the Same Time' https://t.co/qBIpYSozLf pic.twitter.com/gByepXc7dN — People (@people) November 13, 2019

“Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title,” Legend told People.

“I’m (also) following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

It is the latest accolade Legend can add to his bulging trophy cabinet after last year joining the exclusive EGOT club, becoming one of the few people to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

Legend, who is father to daughter Luna, three, and son Miles, one, was unveiled as the sexiest man in the world during Tuesday’s episode of talent show The Voice, on which he serves as a coach alongside Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

1995 John would be very perplexed to be following 2018 @IdrisElba as #SexiestManAlive. Hell, 2019 John is about as equally perplexed but thank you @People for finding me sexy. I'll take it ? pic.twitter.com/Gw1la5Ebv4 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 13, 2019

Country singer Shelton, who was named Sexiest Man Alive in 2017, announced Legend’s win on the show.

He handed him a pair of shorts bearing the letters “EGOTSMA” to represent his latest honour of “sexiest man alive”.

Legend said his wife is proud of him. “I’ve finally impressed her,” he said.

Teigen, a well-known TV personality, posted a video of the couple’s children appearing less than impressed at the news.

The kids…do not care pic.twitter.com/kFTp6CyHI3 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

Teigen captioned the post: “The kids … do not care.”

Legend is a 10-time Grammy winner who won a Tony Award for co-producing a Broadway play.

He picked up an Emmy for his work on rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar while he took home an Oscar in 2015 for co-writing the song Glory from the film Selma.