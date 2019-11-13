Olivia Colman among the stars expected at The Crown premiere

Olivia Colman is among the stars expected at the glittering premiere of The Crown.

Helena Bonham Carter and Tobias Menzies could also make an appearance at the event in London.

Josh O’Connor as the Prince of Wales (Des Willie/Netflix)

The Netflix show, now in its third series, returns with its premiere in Mayfair.

Colman stars as the Queen, taking over the royal role from Claire Foy, while Menzies plays the Duke of Edinburgh.

Times change. Duty endures. Season Three of The Crown arrives 17th November. pic.twitter.com/c3pzvSKM6k — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 21, 2019

Bonham Carter steps into the role of Princess Margaret, with Josh O’Connor portraying the Prince of Wales.

Key cast members are expected to walk the red carpet at the Curzon Mayfair this evening.