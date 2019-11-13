Menu

Michelle Pfeiffer shares selfie with husband on wedding anniversary

Showbiz | Published:

The actress married David E Kelley in 1993.

Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer called herself the “luckiest girl in the room” as she wished her husband of 26 years a happy anniversary.

The Dangerous Liaisons actress, 61, posted a selfie of herself and David E Kelley on Instagram to mark the milestone.

She wrote: “The luckiest girl in the room for 26 years.

“Happy Anniversary to the love of my life.”

Pfeiffer and writer and producer Kelley tied the knot in November 1993.

