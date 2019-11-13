Kris Jenner reveals annual Christmas Eve party favourites

Kris Jenner has revealed her daughter Kim Kardashian West “takes the lead” on deciding everyone’s outfits for their annual Christmas Eve party.

The reality TV star and her family – Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie – hold a themed festive event annually.

Jenner and Naomi Campbell are among nine famous faces who have shared their stand-out party memories in the December issue of British Vogue.

Jenner said: “Christmas is my favourite time of the year. As soon as November rolls around, it means it’s almost time for our big party on Christmas Eve.

“We look forward to it all year long. It was traditionally hosted at my house for about 40 years, but now the girls are starting to take it over.”

She explained that they all “contribute to the creative direction”, including agreeing on a theme.

Talking about the 2018 event, she said: “Last year, it was at Kim and Kanye’s home, and he conceptualised a very modern take on Dr Seuss’s Whoville.”

She continued: “Kim takes the lead on deciding all of our style, so I look to her for outfit inspiration, and it’s a lot of fun to plan what we and the kids will be wearing. We like to be co-ordinated so that the family photos are unforgettable.

“Our guests arrive for a huge dinner, and then we get everyone on the dancefloor”.

The December cover of British Vogue (Photography credit: Alasdair McLellan)

Model Campbell named a soiree she threw in India in 2012 complete with a 200-strong guest list and performances from Chaka Khan and Diana Ross.

She recounted: “We had DJs from the Ibiza club DC-10, fire breathers and 45 different circus acts. Most importantly, we employed all of the people in the town so that they would feel included.”

Hollywood star Diane Keaton and model Irina Shayk are also included in the piece titled Life of the Party.

Read the full interview in the December issue of British Vogue.