Jennifer Lopez explains why pole dancing scene in Hustlers was her ‘fault’

Jennifer Lopez has said that having to film a pole dancing scene in her movie Hustlers was her own “fault”, because she came up with the idea.

The actress and singer plays stripper Ramona Vega in the comedy drama, in which she performs in front of a crowd of male revellers while wearing revealing clothing.

Despite it being her own idea, she said that she was “terrified” during filming.

Lopez, 50, told The Hollywood Reporter: “With Hustlers, this was the first time in a long time that I was actually terrified, really scared, to do that opening (pole dancing) number, which I suggested, of course.

“It was my fault that I was there to begin with. It wasn’t written in the script.

“And I was like, no, she’s the big money-maker at the club — she has to show why. We can’t say it, we have to do it. I have to dance on the pole, I have to show them, I have to go there.”

Lopez added: “Then when I was there and I had the dental floss on, I’m out there in a way I’ve never been.

“It was so scary, I was so terrified. I have my robe on and there’s 300 extras, all men. I think that was putting myself out there, in a way, deeper than I had ever done physically and emotionally, and playing a character that was that unapologetic in so many ways.

“It was so different from who I was.”

Lopez stars alongside Constance Wu, Keke Palmer and Lili Reinhart in the film, which is based on a true story and follows a group of strippers who resort to robbing their rich clients after falling on hard times following the 2008 financial crisis.

She has been hotly-tipped for Oscars success for her role as Ramona in the film, which was written and directed by Lorene Scafaria and which Lopez co-produced.

Lopez made the revelation at a discussion with fellow film stars Laura Dern, Scarlett Johansson, Renee Zellweger, Lupita Nyong’o and Awkwafina, hosted by the US entertainment publication.