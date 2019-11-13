Idris Elba and The Rock react as John Legend is named world’s sexiest man

Idris Elba and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have congratulated John Legend after the US singer succeeded them in being named sexiest man alive by People magazine.

Legend, a 40-year-old multiple Grammy Award winner, graces the magazine’s cover alongside the caption “how a good guy got it all”.

He admitted to being “perplexed” at being honoured with the title of sexiest man alive.

John Legend Is PEOPLE's #SexiestManAlive 2019: 'I'm Excited but a Little Scared at the Same Time' https://t.co/qBIpYSozLf pic.twitter.com/gByepXc7dN — People (@people) November 13, 2019

Legend shared a throwback picture of himself wearing a shirt and tie and oversized glasses, along side a snap of a smouldering Elba – who was named sexiest man in 2018 – pulling away his jumper to reveal his toned chest.

Legend captioned the post: “1995 John would be very perplexed to be following 2018 @IdrisElba as #SexiestManAlive.

“Hell, 2019 John is about as equally perplexed but thank you @People

for finding me sexy. I’ll take it.”

1995 John would be very perplexed to be following 2018 @IdrisElba as #SexiestManAlive. Hell, 2019 John is about as equally perplexed but thank you @People for finding me sexy. I'll take it ? pic.twitter.com/Gw1la5Ebv4 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 13, 2019

Luther star Elba, 47, congratulated Legend, tweeting to say “you deserve it”.

He also poked fun at The Rock, who held the title in 2016.

“DO NOT TELL @TheRock,” he said. “He still thinks he’s got the title, I didn’t have the heart to tell him when I took it.”

My G ????Congratulations brother !!! You deserve it. DO NOT TELL @TheRock He still thinks he’s got the title, I didn’t have the heart to tell him when I took it. ? https://t.co/3aQrpD1RIe — Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 13, 2019

The Rock replied, telling Legend “Welcome to the club. You earned this one. Just like I did.”

The 47-year-old Hollywood star then joked: “And unlike @idriselba

who paid @people 50% of his future earnings for his sexy title.”

He added: “The three of us will raise a tequila glass soon. Congrats again you sexy SOB.”

Congratulations brother!! Welcome to the club. You earned this one. Just like I did. And unlike @idriselba who paid @people 50% of his future earnings for his sexy title ??‍♂️?The three of us will raise a tequila glass soon. Congrats again you sexy SOB ? https://t.co/WYdpPGMVnm — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 13, 2019

Legend’s wife, the TV presenter and model Chrissy Teigen, had a typically humorous response to her husband’s new title.

“I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive,” she said. “It’s my new Starbucks holiday cup.”

Teigen, who has two children with Legend, tweeted: “I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people’s sexiest man alive!! an honour!!!!!”

She also changed her Twitter bio to “currently sleeping with people’s sexiest man alive”.