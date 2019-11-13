Harry Styles plans to take Love On Tour next year

Harry Styles has announced that he will embark on a world tour – called Love On Tour – next year.

The former One Direction star, 25, will visit the UK, Europe and Mexico in support of his forthcoming second solo record, Fine Line.

A promotional video for the tour shows Styles on stage dressed in a flamboyant sequined jacket, telling the crowd: “We have one job tonight and that is to entertain you. I promise we will do our absolute best.”

Love On Tour will begin at Birmingham Arena on April 15 before visiting Sheffield, Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow and London’s O2 Arena.

Styles will also visit Europe and North America, concluding in Mexico in October.

I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU!! SOUTH AMERICA ANNOUNCING SOON. ASIA AND AUSTRALIA ANNOUNCING 2020. LOVE YOU. H pic.twitter.com/1SOSMxzHRi — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) November 13, 2019

Announcing the news on Twitter, he wrote: “I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU!! SOUTH AMERICA ANNOUNCING SOON.

“ASIA AND AUSTRALIA ANNOUNCING 2020. LOVE YOU. H.”

He will be supported by rising star King Princess in Europe, Jenny Lewis in North America and Jamaican reggae singer Koffee in Mexico.

The singer, who recently released his latest single Lights Up, will appear on the November 16 edition of Saturday Night Live.

Harry Styles on the Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

It will be Styles’ first time hosting the show.

He has previously appeared as a musical guest, both as a solo artist and with his former band One Direction.

Further dates in South America, Asia and Australia will be announced next year.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on November 22.