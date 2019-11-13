Famous family can be hindrance, says Jade Jagger

Jade Jagger has said it is “a hindrance” having such famous parents.

The jewellery designer, 48, is the daughter of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and fashion icon Bianca Jagger.

She said it can be “demoralising” when people assume any success is down to her family.

Mick Jagger (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking at the Harper’s Bazaar At Work Summit, she said: “I mean it is a hindrance, yesterday I was Googling something and I found an awful, tragic piece about me in the newspaper from last year saying that ‘she just can do whatever she wants’.

“It’s very demoralising after you’ve worked all your life to try to achieve something.

“But also, obviously, seeing what my family have done always makes you look up to something higher that is almost unachievable.

“I try to bring myself down from thinking that’s my goal because I think that can leave you with heartache because I’m certainly not going to be jumping around on stage in the pouring rain … I have my limits.”