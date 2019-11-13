Disney’s The Little Mermaid remake finds its Prince Eric

British-American actor Jonah Hauer-King has reportedly been cast as Prince Eric in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

The 24-year-old will star opposite US singer Halle Bailey, who is playing Ariel, according to multiple reports.

Pop star Harry Styles had been heavily linked to playing Prince Eric, but he turned down the role in August.

Jonah Hauer-King has reportedly been cast as Prince Eric in Disney’s The Little Mermaid remake (Ian West/PA Wire)

Hauer-King, whose mother is American and whose father is British, previously starred as Laurie in the BBC’s 2017 adaption of Little Women and also appears in war drama World On Fire.

His film credits include A Dog’s Way Home and Postcards From London.

Disney previously announced Bailey, who is in musical duo Chloe X Halle with her sister Chloe, had been cast as mermaid princess Ariel following an “extensive search”.

The Little Mermaid will feature songs from the 1989 animated original by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as new songs by Menken (music) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (lyrics).

Filmmaker Rob Marshall, whose credits include Mary Poppins Returns, will direct the film.

Production on The Little Mermaid is expected to begin in early 2020.