Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria provides update after suffering second miscarriage

Showbiz | Published:

Mrs Baldwin, a yoga instructor, announced the news on social media.

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria said she is “physically OK” after undergoing surgery following her second miscarriage this year.

Mrs Baldwin, who has been married to the Hollywood actor since 2012, revealed on social media the couple had lost their unborn baby four months into the pregnancy.

They lost another child in April. Mrs Baldwin, 35, has now shared an update, posting a selfie after undergoing surgery.

She said her eyes were “swollen from crying”, she was “groggy” and “crampy from the surgery,” but “I made it and I want you to know that I’m physically ok”.

“I’m grateful for my family, friends, doctors and nurses, and all of you who have held my hand through this difficult time. You have no idea how much this means to me,” she added.

“One foot in front of the other… now I begin the healing journey.”

Mrs Baldwin was offered support in the comments section. Ireland Baldwin, Mr Baldwin’s daughter from his marriage with Kim Basinger, wrote: “I love you.”

View this post on Instagram

We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all…but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time. I’m really devastated right now…I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say…I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear. Please no paparazzi…that’s all I ask ❤️

A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on

Actress Melanie Griffith said: “Sending you warm sweet dear love.”

Mrs Baldwin, a yoga instructor, announced she had suffered a miscarriage on Monday.

She said the family was “devastated”. Mrs Baldwin and her husband, 61, are parents to daughter Carmen, six, and sons Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and one-year-old Romeo.

