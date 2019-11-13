Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria provides update after suffering second miscarriage

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria said she is “physically OK” after undergoing surgery following her second miscarriage this year.

Mrs Baldwin, who has been married to the Hollywood actor since 2012, revealed on social media the couple had lost their unborn baby four months into the pregnancy.

They lost another child in April. Mrs Baldwin, 35, has now shared an update, posting a selfie after undergoing surgery.

She said her eyes were “swollen from crying”, she was “groggy” and “crampy from the surgery,” but “I made it and I want you to know that I’m physically ok”.

“I’m grateful for my family, friends, doctors and nurses, and all of you who have held my hand through this difficult time. You have no idea how much this means to me,” she added.

“One foot in front of the other… now I begin the healing journey.”

Mrs Baldwin was offered support in the comments section. Ireland Baldwin, Mr Baldwin’s daughter from his marriage with Kim Basinger, wrote: “I love you.”

Actress Melanie Griffith said: “Sending you warm sweet dear love.”

Mrs Baldwin, a yoga instructor, announced she had suffered a miscarriage on Monday.

She said the family was “devastated”. Mrs Baldwin and her husband, 61, are parents to daughter Carmen, six, and sons Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and one-year-old Romeo.