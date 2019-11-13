Aardman Animations creates music video for Coldplay

Coldplay have teamed up with the studio behind Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep for their new music video.

The band unveiled a sneak peek of their collaboration with Aardman Animations with a teaser trailer on Wednesday.

The video, for Coldplay’s new song Daddy, is “an atmospheric journey through a girl’s fragmented memory about her father”.

Here’s a snippet of the beautiful visual for Daddy, the 5th song on our new album Everyday Life (out in 9 days, pre-order at https://t.co/x6SOofcfN1). The animation was directed by the incredible @asalucander and produced by @aardman. PH pic.twitter.com/F1reHQeleY — Coldplay?☀️ (@coldplay) November 13, 2019

Directed by Aardman’s Asa Lucander, it uses live-action puppetry, digitally painted sets and 2D animation to create a tapestry of styles that symbolise the girl’s memories of her dad.

The clip shared online shows a girl riding a giant fish across the sky.

Lucander said: “It was such an honour to direct this video for Coldplay.

“The first time I listened to the track it spoke to me on a deep level – I immediately started to imagine storylines and images formed in my mind’s eye.

“When this happens, you know you’re on to something very special.

“I’m often drawn to emotional stories and I knew very quickly that this was one I wanted to tell.”

We're thrilled to announce our partnership with @Coldplay to produce a music video for the band's forthcoming album track, ‘Daddy’, with the release of a teaser! Beautifully directed by @AsaLucander#Coldplay #EverydayLife #musicvideo #animation pic.twitter.com/9nCQdPdHSA — Aardman Animations (@aardman) November 13, 2019

Daddy is the fifth track on Coldplay’s eighth album, Everyday Life.

The band’s creative director Phil Harvey said: “Daddy isn’t a single in the traditional sense but we always wanted to make a video for it as the song feels like a story within itself.

“Asa and her team have done an incredible job in bringing the story to life.”

The full music video for Daddy will premiere shortly after the album’s release on November 22.