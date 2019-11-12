The Crown star Tobias Menzies: I am more of a republican

The Crown star Tobias Menzies has said he remains “republican” despite his new royal role.

He stars as the Duke of Edinburgh in the upcoming series of the Netflix show.

Despite getting to know his character and the nature of blue-blooded responsibilities, he does not support the monarchy.

Menzies concedes that Prince Philip has “real wit” and the ruling family is more interesting than he anticipated, but said he is glad they have little power.

Times change. Duty endures. Season Three of The Crown arrives 17th November. pic.twitter.com/c3pzvSKM6k — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 21, 2019

The actor has also taken issue with the honours system, and said he would think about turning down an OBE if ever offered one.

He told Radio Times: “I’m still more of a republican, and instinctively I don’t love the idea of hereditary power.

“But given that there isn’t a lot of power attached to that role, maybe it’s a good idea.”

Advertising

Menzies praised Philip for working hard and being energetic in his duties.

The actor also sympathised with his gaffes, believing it is difficult to walk into a room of people tongue-tied due to the presence of royalty.

He said royal life would be “very boring” and has a problem with institutional privilege.

Advertising

Menzies said: “I’d definitely think about not accepting an OBE.

“Inherently I don’t massively agree with the honours system. It feels like it entrenches privilege.”

Menzies attended fee-paying schools before attending the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, and has gone on to star in Outlander and Game Of Thrones.

He stars alongside Olivia Colman in the new series of The Crown.

The full interview with Menzies is available in Radio Times, out now.