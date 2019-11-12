New trailer reveals dramatically redesigned Sonic the Hedgehog

A new trailer for the forthcoming Sonic The Hedgehog film reveals a dramatically different version of the animated character, after the original design drew criticism from fans.

The first trailer for the live-action version of the ’90s video game, starring Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey, was released in April but its depiction of the title character did not prove popular.

Producers used computer animation for Sonic and fan criticism focused on his teeth and “disproportionate” legs.

Animators went back to the studio to tweak the design after director Jeff Fowler told fans he had heard their criticism “loud and clear”.

The new Sonic design features bigger eyes, fewer teeth and less-humanoid legs.

Sega and Paramount Pictures also pushed the film’s release date back to Valentine’s Day 2020.

The new trailer, which features the Ramones song Blitzkrieg Bop, sees Sonic battle Dr Robotnik and the US army on the road and in the sky.

A poster featuring the version of Sonic the Hedgehog which sparked criticism (Paramount/Sega/PA)

Fowler announced the arrival of the new trailer on Twitter on Tuesday.

He said: “Today is the DAY! Could not be more excited to share our new Sonic with you. THANK YOU for your patience and support. This wouldn’t have been possible without the fans.”

Sonic the Hedgehog first appeared in a 1991 video game of the same name. He is known for being able to run at extremely high speeds.

Schwartz will voice Sonic in the forthcoming film, while Carrey stars as his nemesis, Dr Robotnik.