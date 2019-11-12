Myleene Klass jokes about jungle shower as she stands in for I’m A Celeb star

Myleene Klass has referenced her time in the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle, as she joked about Kate Garraway being “in her shower”.

The classical musician is hosting Garraway’s Smooth Radio slot following news that the Good Morning Britain presenter is a contestant on this year’s instalment of I’m A Celebrity.

Radio and TV star Garraway joins nine other celebrities including former footballer Ian Wright, American reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner and soap star Jacqueline Jossa.

The pink light can only mean one thing, I’m in the @SmoothRadio studio! (Not my usual show time, @kategarraway and I have swapped places…I’ve got her seat and she’s in my shower!! ) pic.twitter.com/vWiZ1t26ZK — Myleene Klass (@KlassMyleene) November 12, 2019

Klass shared a photograph of herself in the radio studio writing alongside it: “The pink light can only mean one thing, I’m in the @SmoothRadio studio! (Not my usual show time, @kategarraway and I have swapped places… I’ve got her seat and she’s in my shower!! )”.

She was a contestant in the ITV show in 2006 and made headlines when she showered in a skimpy white two-piece.

The scenes have been referenced many times since and in 2018 Klass revisited them as she shared two photographs of herself in a white bikini.

The 41-year-old gave birth to her third child, a baby boy named Apollo, in August.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns to ITV on November 17.