Lucy Spraggan splits from wife Georgina Gordon

Former X Factor star Lucy Spraggan has split from her wife, Georgina Gordon, after six years together.

Singer-songwriter Spraggan and Gordon married in June 2016, and in recent years have fostered children.

The 28-year-old musician shared the announcement on Instagram, writing: “It’s with sadness to let you know that after nearly 6 years of joy, fun and true love Georgina and I have decided to part ways on our adventure.

“We have shared the most amazing times and life together, and we are truly grateful for knowing love at its full capacity.

“We will continue on our paths as the ultimate friends, and dog Mums, united by the bond and memories we will always have.”

She added that they are “eternally thankful for the support you have offered us” and that “in this time of hardship we will appreciate space and time to deal with the change”.

The couple became foster carers in 2017 and, earlier this year, Spraggan told the PA news agency that she and Gordon had “been having fertility treatment for two years” to have children of their own.

Speaking about her relationship with Gordon, and how they managed while she was busy touring, Spraggan said: “She comes away to some stuff, if it’s a particularly nice city or country that she wants to visit, but she’s at home, and I’m trying to encourage her be at home and do her thing.

“I don’t think it’s fair to anyone to have to sacrifice themselves for somebody else. She does the foster caring, primarily. It’s what she wants to be doing full-time.”

Spraggan rose to fame at the age of 19 when she took part in the X Factor in 2012.

She was one of the favourites to win before she was forced to pull out of live shows due to illness, but has since gone on to have a successful music career, releasing her fifth album Today Was A Good Day in May this year.