Chris Hughes breaks down in tears over Jesy Nelson trolling ordeal

Chris Hughes broke down in tears talking about the online trolling of his girlfriend Jesy Nelson.

The Little Mix singer recently featured in a documentary about the abuse which drove her to attempt suicide.

Hughes hailed his “brave” partner for battling through her ordeal, and said she didn’t deserve any of the treatment she received.

Speaking on This Morning, he became tearful as he talked about Nelson, and was comforted by presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Hughes said: “She rang me, bless her, about 10 minutes after the documentary aired and she was just so overwhelmed and she just broke down on the phone to me.

“She’s a strong girl now, she’s extremely strong.”

'She's so brave, so strong, she didn't deserve any of that. But she's done fantastic'@chrishughes_22 gets emotional discussing girlfriend Jesy Nelson's online trolling pic.twitter.com/TyBH2oRnbx — This Morning (@thismorning) November 12, 2019

He clasped his hands to his face saying “I can’t” as Willoughby comforted him, before adding: “I don’t know why, but I get so emotional when I’m speaking about it.

“I’m fine talking about myself, but I get emotional when I talk about other people.

“She’s so brave and so strong, she didn’t deserve any of that. She’s fantastic.”

Nelson’s documentary about the effects of online bullying broke a viewing record for BBC Three, the broadcaster revealed in September.

The show, Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out, focused on the Little Mix star’s struggles with being bullied since rising to fame eight years ago.