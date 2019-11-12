Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria suffers second miscarriage this year

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria has suffered a miscarriage, her second this year.

Mrs Baldwin told her followers on Instagram that she and the actor are “devastated” after learning at her scheduled pregnancy scan that their unborn baby had died at four months.

The couple lost another child in April this year.

Mrs Baldwin, 35, posted a video of herself being hugged by her daughter Carmen and wrote: “We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months.

“We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies – and we will never lose sight of this.

“I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too.

“I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all … but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time.”

She added: “I’m really devastated right now … I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say … I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear. Please no paparazzi … that’s all I ask.”

The news came one month after the couple revealed that they were expecting a girl.

Hollywood star Baldwin, 61, and his yoga instructor wife are parents to daughter Carmen, six, and sons Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and one-year-old Romeo.

Baldwin also has a 24-year-old daughter, Ireland, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.