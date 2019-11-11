The Script edge ahead in race to top UK album charts

The Script are on course for their fifth UK number one album.

The Irish rock band’s sixth studio album Sunsets & Full Moons is in the top spot at the midweek stage.

The Official Charts Company said the trio are nearly 8,000 chart sales ahead of their nearest competition.

They sold the most CDs and digital downloads across the weekend.

The band have reached the summit of the UK album chart with four of their five offerings so far – The Script in 2008, Science & Faith in 2010, No Sound Without Silence four years later and 2017’s Freedom Child.

Snow Patrol (Yui Mok/PA)

Meanwhile, Snow Patrol are at two with Reworked, a selection of reinterpreted versions of their greatest hits and Michael Ball and Alfie Boe’s third effort, Back Together, is new at three.

Released to digital and streaming services last month, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds’ 17th studio album Ghosteen looks to re-enter the chart at four.

Reaching 16 in its debut week, the album is the best-seller on vinyl so far this week.

Simply Red’s Blue Eyed Soul rounds out the top five.