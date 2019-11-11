Advertising
The full line-up for 2019’s I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!
These are the 10 celebrities who have jetted off Down Under.
The line-up of contestants for this year’s I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! on ITV includes someone who is scared of cotton wool and a couple of campers who say they are frightened of “everything”.
Here is a rundown of the 10 famous faces hoping to be crowned the King or Queen of the Jungle this year:
1. Ian Wright
Age: 56
Profession: Former Arsenal and England striker turned sports pundit.
Phobia: “Some of those things (snakes, rats and creepy crawlies) will make me squirm but I will deal with them when I am in there!”
2. Nadine Coyle
Age: 34
Profession: Northern Irish singer who rose to fame as part of Girls Aloud
Phobia: “Heights, rats, snakes – everything!”
3. Myles Stephenson
Age: 28
Profession: Member of boy band Rak-Su, who won the X Factor in 2017
Phobia: “Bugs and spiders – I have to get my family members to get rid of them for me!”
4. Adele Roberts
Age: 40
Profession: Radio 1 DJ and former Big Brother contestant
Phobia: “Spiders – I am so petrified!”
5. Andrew Maxwell
Age: 44
Profession: Comedian
Phobia: “I don’t like the look of any of those guys – the insects and creepy crawlies!”
6. Jacqueline Jossa
Age: 27
Profession: Soap star best known as Lauren Branning in EastEnders
Phobia: “Insects, creatures, spiders – everything.”
7. Roman Kemp
Age: 26
Profession: Capital Radio DJ and son of Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp
Phobia: “Cotton wool, and I won’t like trials in the dark.”
8. Caitlyn Jenner
Age: 70
Profession: Retired Olympic gold medal–winning decathlete turned reality TV star
Phobia: “None but, like everyone, insects do gross me out.”
9. James Haskell
Age: 34
Profession: Former England rugby union player
Phobia: “I’m not going to tell you!”
10. Kate Garraway
Age: 52
Profession: Good Morning Britain presenter and radio host
Phobia: “Spiders, heights, being in a box covered with snakes – I am terrified of absolutely everything.”
