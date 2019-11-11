The Crown series 3: Who plays who?

The Crown returns for a third series on November 17, with a new guard occupying Buckingham Palace.

Olivia Colman takes over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Claire Foy, who played her for the first two series and won an Emmy in the process.

The third series of the period drama will cover 1964-1977, set against the backdrop of the miners’ strikes, the country’s bankruptcy and national security threats, as well as the tenure of Harold Wilson as prime minister, Prince Charles’s investiture as Prince of Wales and the Queen’s Silver Jubilee.

Here is a look at who plays who.

Queen Elizabeth II – Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II (Netflix)

Previously played by Foy, the Queen of series three is struggling to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing Britain.

She questions the impact she has had during her reign, asking: “On days like today, ask yourself in the time I’ve been on the throne what have I actually achieved?

“This country was still great when I came to the throne, all that has happened on my watch is the place has fallen apart.”

Helena Bonham Carter – Princess Margaret

Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret (Netflix)

As Bonham Carter takes over the role from Vanessa Kirby, the new episodes will see the collapse of Margaret’s marriage to Antony Armstrong-Jones, Lord Snowdon, who is now played by Ben Daniels, taking over from Matthew Goode.

It also follows her affair with Roddy Llewellyn (played by Harry Treadaway), who was almost 20 years her junior.

The pair sparked a scandal when they were photographed in Mustique while Margaret was still married to her husband but went on to have an eight-year relationship.

Tobias Menzies – The Duke of Edinburgh

Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip (Netflix)

Outlander star Menzies, who might also be familiar from his role as Edmure Tully in Game Of Thrones, takes over from Matt Smith as Prince Philip.

The Queen’s husband is still restless to forge his own path but has settled into a respect of how his wife is managing her own.

Josh O’Connor – Prince Charles

Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles (Netflix)

The Durrells actor O’Connor, who has been a darling of indie films such as God’s Own Country and Only You, is tipped to be the breakout star of the new series.

The episodes will feature his first meeting with Camilla Shand, now Duchess of Cornwall, played by Emerald Fennell and will see him be advised: “Never turn your back on true love and watch out for your family.”

When he replies, “They mean well,” he is told, “No, they don’t.”

There will be further discord between Charles and his family when the heir to the throne questions: “Am I listened to in this family? Am I seen for who and what I am? No.”

However, the Queen can be heard saying: “We have all made sacrifices and suppressed who we are, it is not a choice, it is a duty.”

Erin Doherty – Princess Anne

Erin Doherty as Princess Anne (Netflix)

Call The Midwife star Doherty will play the Queen’s daughter Anne in the new series.

Like Charles, Anne is trying to navigate the perils of being a teenager with being a royal and Doherty captures the wry bluntness of the soon to be Princess Royal.

Jason Watkins – Harold Wilson

Jason Watkins as Harold Wilson (Netflix)

The new series sees a new Prime Minister arrive in Downing Street in the shape of Labour’s Harold Wilson.

Played by Watkins, who is best known for playing Christopher Jefferies in The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies and Tim Ifield in Line Of Duty, Wilson becomes close friends with the Queen.

Emerald Fennell – Camilla Shand

Emerald Fennell as Camilla Shand (Netflix)

The complicated love life of Prince Charles will come into focus on series three with the arrival of Camilla Shand, played by Emerald Fennell.

Now the Duchess of Cornwall, Fennell will play Camilla during their early romance, before he married Diana Spencer and she married Andrew Parker-Bowles.

Fennell is best known as an actress for playing Nurse Patsy Mount in Call The Midwife but is also a successful writer and created the second series of Killing Eve.

The Crown series 3 launches on Netflix on November 17.