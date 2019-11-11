Strictly’s Amy Dowden reveals Karim Zeroual wedding news

Strictly Come Dancing’s Amy Dowden has said her celebrity partner Karim Zeroual has been added to the guest list for her wedding next year.

The professional dancer will tie the knot with her fiance Ben Jones next summer.

She said she now counts children’s TV presenter Zeroual as such a close friend he will be at the ceremony.

Amy Dowden and Karim Zeroual (Hello! magazine/PA)

Dowden told Hello! magazine: “I’ve made a friend for life.

“I see Karim as my little brother and I so want him to be there.”

Dowden, 28, said she would like to have her wedding cake replicate the show’s glitterball trophy if they win Strictly next month.

She said: “It would be a dream to win Strictly this year with Karim.

“It’s the celebrity that gets to keep the trophy, though, so I would probably have to make do with a glitterball-shaped wedding cake instead.”

Dowden and Jones, who is also a professional dancer, got engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2017.

Strictly professionals Oti Mabuse and Dianne Buswell will be bridesmaids at the wedding.

Dowden and Zeroual, who are among the favourites to be the champions this series after their run of high scores, said they have become close enough during their Strictly journey so far to be honest with each other.

CBBC star Zeroual, 25, said: “We can be honest with each other if we like the choreography or we don’t.

“It’s a friendship where we both want the exact same thing at the end of it.

“She knows more about me than I know about myself.”

Dowden said of her partner’s dance prowess: “He’s has got this abundance of natural ability and star quality – it’s something I could see from day one.

“It’s something you can’t teach.”

Hello! magazine is out now.