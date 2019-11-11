Strictly stars confirmed for show’s live UK arena tour

Catherine Tyldesley, Alex Scott and Emma Barton have been confirmed for the Strictly Come Dancing arena tour.

Karim Zeroual, Kelvin Fletcher, Mike Bushell and Saffron Barker are also in the line-up for the show, while reigning Strictly champion Stacey Dooley will be the tour’s host.

The show hits the road in January, with stops including Birmingham, Leeds, Aberdeen, Manchester and Belfast.

Strictly tour (BBC)

It wraps up at London’s O2 Arena in February.

Actress Tyldesley – who was eliminated earlier in the BBC One series – said she was “so delighted” to be continuing her Strictly journey.

“I have absolutely fallen in love with dancing, so I can’t wait to get back on that dance floor and perform for the Strictly fans once more. Roll on January!” she said.

Scott said she was hoping to perform some of her favourite routines from the competition again.

“Strictly has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I’m thrilled that I’ll get to dance for everyone who has voted for me on the TV series,” she said.

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley (Guy Levy/BBC)

Bushell said he was “thrilled to be asked”.

He added: “I’ve loved my journey on the TV show and have lost a stone and a half in weight – that shows how good dancing is for you.

“I think I’ve shown that even a non-dancing dad in his 50s can learn some moves and hopefully I can inspire people in venues across the country too.”

Barker added: “It’s been incredible, so what better way to see in the New Year than in a glittery costume, on tour, dancing for all the fans. Bring it on!”

Mike Bushell and Katya Jones (Guy Levy/BBC)

Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli will also be on the tour, which opens at the Arena Birmingham on January 16.

After Birmingham it moves to Aberdeen’s P&J Live Arena, Leeds’ First Direct Arena, the Manchester Arena, Dublin’s 3Arena, The SSE Arena in Belfast, The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena and culminates the O2 Arena in London.

Tickets are on sale now.

For more information visit www.strictlycomedancinglive.com.