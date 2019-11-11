Last Christmas movie needed in these ‘divisive times’, says director

The director of Emilia Clarke’s latest film has said it was nice to be able to show off her comedy skills.

Paul Feig, who has helmed the Game Of Thrones star’s latest big-screen project Last Christmas, said on meeting Clarke years ago he was expecting someone quite serious.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I was a big Game Of Thrones fan, I met with her about four years ago in a general meeting. I was expecting Khaleesi (her Game Of Thrones character), this very stoic… and she’s hilarious, she’s just very funny and bright and just full of energy.

“So the minute I saw that, I love to show off in a movie the side of people that people don’t really know and so she got to do comedy.”

The festive-themed film features the music of the late George Michael and sees Clarke’s character, Kate, working in a Christmas shop.

It also stars Dame Emma Thompson and Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding.

Dame Emma stars as Clarke’s mother in the film and also wrote the screenplay.

Bridesmaids director Feig spoke about how themes in Last Christmas are relevant to the current climate.

He said: “I think having George’s music all over this makes it really special. Also, there’s a lot more going on with this, because it is a rom com at its core but it’s so much more than that.

“Because it’s a story about an immigrant family, about getting over a catastrophic illness, it’s really about a lot of issues we are going through and it’s also very nice and uplifting in this time, a very divisive time. I think it’s kind of the movie we need.”

Paul Feig told BBC Breakfast about his love of London (PA)

Clarke revealed for the first time this year that she had suffered a potentially fatal brain haemorrhage in 2011.

Stars from the film will walk the red carpet tonight (November 11) at the premiere being held at the BFI Southbank.

Last Christmas is released in UK cinemas on November 15.