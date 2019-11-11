Kylie Minogue pretty in pink at Last Christmas premiere

Kylie Minogue was pretty in pink as she stepped out for the premiere of Last Christmas.

The Australian singer was radiant in a high-necked, floor-length dress, which featured a bold pattern of red flowers and a black belt.

Kylie Minogue (Ian West/PA)

Minogue, 51, wore her hair loose and completed her look with simple make-up.

The film’s stars Emilia Clarke and Dame Emma Thompson also braved the chill for the premiere at BFI Southbank in London.

Emilia Clarke (Ian West/PA)

Clarke looked stunning in a black dress with ruffled sleeves, and a bare section on the front.

The actress wore her hair pulled back to showcase the outfit’s neckline.

Dame Emma wrapped up against the cold, looking cosy in a white top and a blue coat and trousers.

Dame Emma Thompson (Ian West/PA)

Last Christmas follows a refugee in London whose life is changed during the festive period.

The film is released in cinemas on November 15.