Kristin Scott Thomas to receive award for outstanding contribution to film

Dame Kristin Scott Thomas has said she is “proud beyond measure” to have been chosen to receive the outstanding contribution prize at the British Independent Film Awards.

The Four Weddings And A Funeral actress, 59, is being given the prestigious Richard Harris Award in recognition of her long and illustrious career.

She follows in the footsteps of stars such as Dame Judi Dench, Daniel Day-Lewis, Helena Bonham Carter, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Dame Julie Walters, John Hurt, Dame Emma Thompson and Jim Broadbent, who have previously been presented with the accolade.

She said: “To be recognised in memory of the great and unequalled Richard Harris is very special, and a true honour.

“I am proud beyond measure to be receiving this award and joining the ranks of many famously and undeniably brilliant and talented actors.”

The award will be presented at the 2019 awards ceremony at Old Billingsgate.

Damian Harris, son of late actor Richard, said: “Kristin Scott Thomas has created many memorable characters in iconic British films.

“Whether she is making us laugh, cry or shake in our shoes, it is always in that inimitable Kristin Scott Thomas way.

“The Richard Harris award at this year’s BIFAs is richly deserved.”

Dame Kristin is known for films including The English Patient, Only God Forgives and Nowhere Boy.

The BIFA 2019 winners will be unveiled at the ceremony on December 1, which will mark the 22nd anniversary of the awards.