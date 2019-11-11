Kevin Hart and Jennifer Aniston honoured at People’s Choice Awards

US comedian Kevin Hart has thanked his family for stepping “up to the plate” during his first public appearance since a car crash left him seriously injured.

The Hollywood actor, 40, took to the stage at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday to accept the gong for comedy act for his Netflix special, Irresponsible.

Hart, who was also tapped for comedy movie star, was a passenger in a vintage muscle car when the driver lost control, sped down an embankment and slammed into a tree near Malibu in September.

It takes a lot of ❤ to win #TheComedyAct of 2019, so it makes sense that @KevinHart4Real would take home the ? Congratulations on your win! #PCAs pic.twitter.com/I7udeWVSaA — E! People's Choice (@peopleschoice) November 11, 2019

He told the audience: “First and foremost, thank God, because I definitely don’t have to be here.

“Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more. It makes me appreciate the things that really matter – family.

“I want to think my wife and kids, who really stepped up to the plate for me.”

Jennifer Aniston, 50, who is starring in Apple TV+ series The Morning Show alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, was honoured with the people’s icon prize

Thank you, @gwenstefani, @Pink, and Jennifer Aniston. There is no one quite like you three. Congrats on being true icons. #PCAs pic.twitter.com/urE21kqHpa — E! People's Choice (@peopleschoice) November 11, 2019

The prize, which was announced in advance of the event, marks a career of memorable roles.

More than a billion votes were cast to decide the 2019 winners of the People’s Choice Awards, held in Los Angeles.

Robert Downey Jr opened the night by honouring stand-up comedian Hart, who has starred in such films as Ride Along, Get Hard and The Upside.

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which earlier this year became the highest grossing film ever, raking in 2.79 billion US dollars (£2.3 billion) at the global box office, earned the coveted movie gong.

Downey Jr, who appeared in the blockbuster as Tony Stark (Iron Man), earned the male movie star prize for his turn in the film.

Robert Downey Jr (Ian West/PA)

Netflix’s Stranger Things bagged the TV gong, while the show’s 15-year-old British lead Millie Bobby Brown earned the female TV star prize.

Former One Direction star Harry Styles, who is preparing to release his second solo album titled Fine Line, took home the style star prize.

US actress and singer Zendaya was awarded the prize for female movie star for her performance in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Gwen Stefani took home the fashion icon award for her work in music and as a designer.

In the music categories, K-pop girl group BLACKPINK were the big winners, taking home three awards, for group, music video and concert tour.

Pop star P!nk was named the people’s champion for her charitable work, which includes donations to organisations including Autism Speak and the Human Rights Campaign.