How real moments in history look in series three of The Crown
The show follows the events of the 1960s and 70s.
The highly-anticipated third series of big budget period drama arrives on Netflix on Friday, covering the events of 1964-1977.
It will see Olivia Colman take over the role of the Queen from Claire Foy, while Tobias Menzies replaces Matt Smith as the Duke of Edinburgh, and Helena Bonham Carter succeeds Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret.
It includes some of the key moments from the Queen’s reign, including the investiture of Prince Charles as Princes Of Wales, her Silver Jubilee, the death of Winston Churchill and the arrival of Harold Wilson in Downing Street.
We take a look through the archives at the pictures that inspired the drama.
The investiture of Prince Charles as Prince Of Wales at Caernarfon Castle
The Netflix series filmed the recreation of Prince Charles’ investiture as Prince Of Wales, which took place in 1969, in the real place where it happened, in the grounds of Caernarfon Castle in North Wales.
The ceremony was attended by Princess Anne, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret, who all wore vibrant colours.
Funeral of Winston Churchill
The funeral of war-time prime minister Sir Winston Churchill took place in January 1965.
The first episode of the new series of The Crown sees the Queen visiting him on his deathbed, with John Lithgow reprising his role, before attending his state funeral.
The show also recreates the image of Churchill’s coffin, draped in a union flag and carried by Guardsmen.
The Queen’s Silver Jubilee
The Queen wore a distinctive pale pink suit for a service of thanksgiving to mark her Silver Jubilee at St Paul’s Cathedral in 1977.
A key moment in the trailer for the third series sees the monarch in the golden state coach as she travels there, reflecting on her reign and looking mournful.
Harold Wilson becomes prime minister
The new series also sees the Queen fretting over Labour leader Wilson’s election victory in 1964, as his rise to power comes amid anti-monarchy sentiment and rumours of his possible KGB ties.
Jason Watkins, best known for appearing in Line Of Duty, takes on the role and must visit the Queen to be invited to form a government.
Charles and Camilla
The show also follows the romance between Prince Charles and Camilla Shand, before she married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973 and he married Lady Diana Spencer in 1981.
The latter wedding is expected to feature in series four of the show, while the prior will be a plot point in the third, with Broadchurch star Andrew Buchan playing Parker Bowles.
The third series of The Crown will launch on Netflix on November 17.
