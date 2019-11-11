Hollywood stars to join Jamie Oliver on Friday Night Feast

Hollywood stars will join Jamie Oliver in the kitchen for a new series of Friday Night Feast.

Susan Sarandon, Taron Egerton and Saoirse Ronan will be among the famous faces on the show.

Also visiting the pop-up eatery on Southend pier are TV favourites Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

Oliver is joined in the kitchen by friend and fellow cook Jimmy Doherty, with the pair chatting to their guest diners.

Jamie Oliver, Taron Egerton and Jimmy Doherty (2019 Jamie Oliver Enterprises Ltd/ Steve Ryan)

Rocketman star Egerton is due to appear in a Christmas special of the series, which will run for 11 weeks beginning in December.

Previous stars on the show have included Usain Bolt, Sienna Miller, David Tennant and Orlando Bloom.

Friday Night Feast airs on Channel 4.