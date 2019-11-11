Giovanni Pernice enlisted for Vogue and Spencer’s wedding dance

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice is seen teaching Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews their wedding dance in the couple’s reality show.

The pair wed for the first time in 2018 and have documented the run up to their second wedding party in E4’s Spencer, Vogue And Wedding Two.

In the series finale, Matthews enlists Pernice to help them with the first dance.

Giovanni Pernice, Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews with their wedding dance (E4)

The pair start on a waltz, as Matthews and Pernice discover they can communicate with each other in Italian.

Once they have mastered the dance, the couple hot foot it around town to collect their wedding outfits and cake.

Giovanni Pernice, Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews (E4)

Spencer, Vogue And Wedding Two airs tonight on E4 at 10pm. The full series can be streamed on All4.