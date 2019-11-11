Emilia Clarke to attend Last Christmas premiere

Emilia Clarke and Dame Emma Thompson will grace the red carpet for the premiere of new film Last Christmas.

The rom-com stars the ex-Game Of Thrones actress and features the music of Wham! and George Michael.

Clarke plays Kate, who is working as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop and whose life could be about to take a new turn.

Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh also star in the film, alongside Dame Emma, who co-wrote the screenplay for the movie, set in London.

The director of the film, which premieres new unreleased material by Michael, saw the funny side when it was given a one-star review.

Rolling Stone magazine summed up the movie by saying: “There are god-awful holiday movies … and then there’s Last Christmas.”

As a lifelong @RollingStone reader, I sincerely thank you for your opinion. We can’t win everybody over but we will continue to try! I swear all of our hearts were in the right place. Can our one star at least be a really really big star? ??❤️ https://t.co/H2xyG8BN7X — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) November 10, 2019

Advertising

Paul Feig wrote on Twitter: “We can’t win everybody over but we will continue to try! I swear all of our hearts were in the right place.

“Can our one star at least be a really, really big star?”

The UK premiere of the film, due out on November 15, takes place at BFI Southbank.