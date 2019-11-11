Eleanor Tomlinson: It was freeing wearing trousers in War Of The Worlds

Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson has said it was “freeing” wearing trousers in her new role in The War Of The Worlds.

The actress plays Amy, a woman who gets caught in a Martian invasion, in the female-led BBC adaptation of HG Wells’ classic novel.

The series is set in the Edwardian era.

The War Of The Worlds, the H.G. Wells classic sci-fi adaptation by Peter Harness, directed by Craig Viveiros and starring Eleanor Tomlinson, Rafe Spall, Robert Carlyle and Rupert Graves will be arriving this autumn on BBC One. pic.twitter.com/ve4jaEuUkk — BBC One (@BBCOne) September 9, 2019

Tomlinson said of her conversations with the costume department: “We spoke about Amy in this period and the fact that she is so pro-active and constantly driving forwards so I have this fantastic pair of culottes, which looked like a skirt but they were actually very comfy and practical trousers.

“It was wonderfully freeing to be about to do the stunt and action scenes where I was running away from the aliens or jumping on a horse and not have to worry about wearing a skirt.”

She added: “This was a very physical shoot and the outfits were key to achieving all the stunt work that needed to be done.”

The War Of The Worlds begins on November 17 at 9pm on BBC One.