Charli XCX stars in Agent Provocateur’s rodeo-themed Christmas campaign

Charli XCX is the star of Agent Provocateur’s bold new Christmas campaign, and it shows a new side to the pop star.

The singer-songwriter poses in a number of different looks for the lingerie brand in its rodeo-themed festive drive, which sees her channel her inner cowgirl.

One of the new ad campaign images sees the Boom Clap hit-maker straddling a bucking bronco-style contraption while wearing delicate pink lingerie, golden brown stockings, chains around her middle and a cowboy hat.

In another picture, she commands attention as she sits on the saddle in a lacy black bra-top with a long tasselled skirt.

The look is completed by mesh heels and a glitzy Stetson-style hat.

The music star, 27, dons a “Rodeo Queen” sash in another campaign image, in which she showcases a black and white set from the lingerie label.

Charli XCX said: “Being a part of AP’s Christmas campaign was iconic! Nothing says Christmas like naughty and nice with a dash of cowgirl.

“I love all these pieces so much and this whole shoot day was so wild… so fun, it was a pleasure to work with such a legendary brand.”

It is the singer’s first lingerie campaign, and the brand’s creative director Sarah Shotton praised her for her work.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of Charli’s and we couldn’t imagine anyone better to collaborate with to become our Agent Provocateur Rodeo Queen – she was a natural!” Shotton said.

“We wanted to bring some cheeky AP fun and sexiness to the holiday season.”

All of the items worn by Charli XCX in the campaign are from Agent Provocateur’s autumn/winter ’19 collection.