Strictly’s Katya Jones praises ‘inspiring’ Mike Bushell as pair are eliminated

Katya Jones praised her Strictly partner Mike Bushell for “showing everyone that there’s no such thing as can’t” as they were eliminated from the competition.

The pair got the boot on Sunday’s results show after a dance-off against Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice.

Jones posted a message on Instagram after the show, explaining how impressed she was with her partner.

She wrote: “Honestly it’s so hard to find words to describe how proud I feel @mikebushellofficial. Or there just too much I want to say!

“How you threw yourself into this wild experience, how you kept turning up every day with a smile on your face and positive energy no matter what, showing everyone that there’s no such thing as CAN’T, inspiring others with your example, going beyond what anyone expected from you, making me the lucky teacher to have such a fantastic student – is only few things that I admire you for.”

“I take my hat off to you partner,” she added.

“I’ve had the most wonderful journey, and all I can hope for is that you did too and that memories that you will take away from this is something you can cherish forever!

“But most important and above all that- You have the KINDEST HEART and I don’t feel sad for us, I feel that it’s a beautiful celebration of what you have achieved !!!

“I will forever remain Mike Bushel number one fan! And we did CONGA as our last dance!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Bushell was also full of praise for Jones after their exit.

He tweeted after the elimination: “Loved every second. Thanks so much for all the support. The most amazing teacher @Mrs_katjones surely coach of the year.”

Loved every second. Thanks so much for all the support. The most amazing teacher @Mrs_katjones surely coach of the year. Also amazing @emilybushell80 and daughters @lucyfayebushell @xizzyofficial_ @SophieBushell2 and parents and sisters @Louisastaerckw1 @IanStaerck Jane and glen. https://t.co/9LJWAqcwDF — Mike Bushell (@mikebreakfast) November 10, 2019

He went on: “When it’s been such an honour @bbcstrictly and such a wonderful journey

@Mrs_katjones you have to out on a high after thankfully a mistake free final dance.

“And so Lets go and celebrate the last moments on the iconic floor @BBCBreakfast albeit getting stuck under the dress.”

When it’s been such an honour @bbcstrictly and such a wonderful journey @Mrs_katjones you have to out on a high after thankfully a mistake free final dance. And so Lets go and celebrate the last moments on the iconic floor @BBCBreakfast albeit getting stuck under the dress https://t.co/IrIJeBwbvL — Mike Bushell (@mikebreakfast) November 10, 2019

Jones and Bushell’s fellow Strictly stars also posted messages on social media after the results programme.

Dancer Nadiya Bychkova and judge Motsi Mabuse posted hearts, while Amy Dowden wrote: “You did such a great job! Such a lovely partnership! Will miss watching you both.”

Former judge Arlene Phillips wrote: “It was your best dance and your tears were so moving. I really felt for you.”

Strictly continues on BBC One.