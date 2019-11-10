Menu

Love Island’s Maura says psychic predicted Curtis proposal

The couple got together on this summer’s series of the show.

Love Island’s Maura Higgins has said a psychic predicted that Curtis Pritchard would have popped the question within six months.

The reality TV stars got together on this summer’s series of the dating show.

Higgins told The Sun: “I met this ­psychic who claimed Curtis would propose to me within six months.”

The best nights are the ones spent with you❤️

Opening up about their relationship, she said: “We spend time together. Some nights we just want to chill out in front of the TV, then other times we might go on a date night.

“It’s going really well actually.”

Higgins admitted the pair don’t see each other “as much as we hoped”.

But she added: “I take every day as it comes. I’m very happy right now and I focus on now.”

