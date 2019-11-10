Advertising
Last Christmas director responds to one-star review
Last Christmas director Paul Feig saw the funny side when his new film was given a one-star review.
The romantic comedy stars Emilia Clarke and features the music of George Michael.
Rolling Stone magazine summed up the movie, co-written by Dame Emma Thompson, saying: “There are god-awful holiday movies … and then there’s Last Christmas.”
Bridesmaids filmmaker Feig responded on Twitter: “As a lifelong Rolling Stone reader, I sincerely thank you for your opinion.”
He added: “We can’t win everybody over but we will continue to try! I swear all of our hearts were in the right place.
“Can our one star at least be a really, really big star?”
Game Of Thrones actress Clarke plays Kate, whose life could be taking a new turn after working as an elf for a department store in the movie.
Dame Emma also stars in the film, which is due out on November 15.
