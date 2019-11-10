Menu

Advertising

Last Christmas director responds to one-star review

Showbiz | Published:

The romantic comedy features the music of George Michael.

Paul Feig

Last Christmas director Paul Feig saw the funny side when his new film was given a one-star review.

The romantic comedy stars Emilia Clarke and features the music of George Michael.

Rolling Stone magazine summed up the movie, co-written by Dame Emma Thompson, saying: “There are god-awful holiday movies … and then there’s Last Christmas.”

Bridesmaids filmmaker Feig responded on Twitter: “As a lifelong Rolling Stone reader, I sincerely thank you for your opinion.”

He added: “We can’t win everybody over but we will continue to try! I swear all of our hearts were in the right place.

“Can our one star at least be a really, really big star?”

Game Of Thrones actress Clarke plays Kate, whose life could be taking a new turn after working as an elf for a department store in the movie.

Dame Emma also stars in the film, which is due out on November 15.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News