Kelly Brook: Photographers told me to ‘breathe in’ after weight gain

Kelly Brook has told of her shock after photographers on a red carpet told her to “breathe in”.

The presenter and model, 39, was posing at a film premiere after some time out of the spotlight, when the incident took place.

She said hearing the photographers tell her to “breathe in” was a “wake up call”.

Brook told The Sun’s Fabulous magazine: “Well, I’m glad they told me.

“They actually thought they were doing me a favour, but yeah, it was a bit of a shock.

“But they knew me as skinny, and all of a sudden I’d turned up with bigger boobs, a bigger bum, bigger arms – just a lot bigger, so I think it was a shock for them as well.”

The star said the incident made her feel she “should do something about it” and that she has since lost weight.

But she said she would never want to go back to being as slim as she once was.

“I’m still not the thinnest I’ve ever been in my life,” she said.

“But nor would I ever want to go back there, because some of my thinnest times were also my saddest.”

“My body likes being curvy,” she said.

“It would be really difficult for me to be a skinny girl cos it’s not my shape or who I am and I’m not going to aspire to be something that’s unattainable.”