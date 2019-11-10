Fleur East provides soundtrack for Debenhams’ Christmas ad

Fleur East has provided the soundtrack for Debenhams’ 2019 Christmas campaign with her new single, Size.

The X Factor star, 32, is seen acting as a festive fairy godmother in the ads, taking the stress out of shopping for hard to buy for family members with a wave of her magic wand.

A second ad also showcases Debenhams’ array of advent calendars.

Debenhams’ creative director Mark Stevens said: “When it comes to buying gifts, being thoughtful can often result in more stress, added expense and visits to multiple shops.

“However, Debenhams is here to put the fun back into the festivities.

“We’ve thought of everything and handpicked a huge range of on-trend gifts that customers can personalise to show their family and friends they love them, without blowing the budget.”

The advert will launch on November 10, appearing on ITV during Harry Potter and again ahead of the first episode of Ant & Dec’s DNA Journey.