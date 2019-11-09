Advertising
Viscountess Weymouth: Why I can’t stop thinking about my last Strictly dance
She exited the show after being in a dance-off with Mike Bushell.
Viscountess Weymouth says she is still reliving her last Strictly dance.
She and her pro partner Aljaz Skorjanec were booted off Strictly Come Dancing following a dance-off with Mike Bushell and Katya Jones.
The Viscountess, 33, told the Daily Mail: “I’m very hard on myself so I keep reliving every moment of that last dance.
“I torture myself about every step, every mistake. I did Strictly with my whole heart, my whole soul. I genuinely put everything into it.”
The judges sparked some criticism for saving BBC sports presenter Bushell from the axe for a third time in the dance-off.
But the Viscountess said: “You have to respect the judges’ decision. I can’t change it. I gave it my best shot.”
She added: “I haven’t lost my marbles but I’m going to miss it massively. I’ll miss Aljaz. He was such an incredible teacher. I didn’t want to let him down.
“I wish I had one more chance. I really do.”
