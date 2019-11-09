Menu

Advertising

Viscountess Weymouth: Why I can’t stop thinking about my last Strictly dance

Showbiz | Published:

She exited the show after being in a dance-off with Mike Bushell.

Aljaz Skorjanec and Viscountess Emma Weymouth on Strictly

Viscountess Weymouth says she is still reliving her last Strictly dance.

She and her pro partner Aljaz Skorjanec were booted off Strictly Come Dancing following a dance-off with Mike Bushell and Katya Jones.

The Viscountess, 33, told the Daily Mail: “I’m very hard on myself so I keep reliving every moment of that last dance.

“I torture myself about every step, every mistake. I did Strictly with my whole heart, my whole soul. I genuinely put everything into it.”

The judges sparked some criticism for saving BBC sports presenter Bushell from the axe for a third time in the dance-off.

But the Viscountess said: “You have to respect the judges’ decision. I can’t change it. I gave it my best shot.”

She added: “I haven’t lost my marbles but I’m going to miss it massively. I’ll miss Aljaz. He was such an incredible teacher. I didn’t want to let him down.

“I wish I had one more chance. I really do.”

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News