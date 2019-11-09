Strictly Come Dancing’s Karim Zeroual sheds tears after waltz

Strictly Come Dancing’s Karim Zeroual fought back tears after slipping up on the TV show.

The CBBC star, 25, was disappointed about making mistakes during his Viennese waltz with Amy Dowden.

His performance came just a week after the presenter topped the leaderboard.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood called the dance “a terrible shame”.

He said there were “two rather large mistakes, sadly, which ended in entanglement” and “the whole thing was over-egged”.

Speaking to Claudia Winkleman afterwards, Zeroual said, “I’m just gutted I went wrong.

“Sorry, I don’t know why I’m getting upset,” but he added: “For me, going wrong is a no-no”.

Advertising

Dowden also became emotional, saying she wanted Zeroual to experience Blackpool.

The duo scored 30 from the judges.

The end of the night saw YouTube star Saffron Barker and her dance partner AJ Pritchard at the top of the leaderboard for their waltz.

Advertising

Judge Mabuse told the pair, “that was the best dance I’ve seen here on my first Strictly” while Bruno Tonioli said the dance “will guarantee you a first class ticket to Blackpool”.

BBC Breakfast presenter Mike Bushell and Katya Jones are at the bottom of the leaderboard, meaning they could face the dance-off once again.

Bushell, who has faced the dance-off three times, returned to this week’s show with a matador-inspired routine.

But Tonioli said of their paso doble: “I felt something. I don’t know what it was. It was indigestion.”

Actor Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse performed a salsa to close the show, inspired by Fletcher’s other career as a racing driver.

Dancer Neil Jones returned to Strictly after missing two live shows following an injury saying, “It’s good to be back”.

But judge Mabuse sparked an awkward moment by innocently making an affair joke following his dance with Alex Scott.

Jones was married to Katya Jones during the last series of the show, when she kissed Seann Walsh.

Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice, Emma Barton and Anton du Beke and Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer are also hoping to make it through to next week’s BBC One show in Blackpool.