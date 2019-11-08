YouTube star KSI drops new single ahead of Logan Paul fight

YouTube star KSI has released a new single ahead of his highly-anticipated boxing rematch against fellow internet star Logan Paul.

The British social media star and rapper’s new single Down Like That features US rappers Rick Ross and Lil Baby and hip-hop producer S-X.

The rapper has enjoyed success in his music career over the past few years, as his debut EP Keep Up debuted at number one on the UK R&B Albums Chart in 2016.

KSI’s new single Down Like That (KSI/BMG)

KSI, whose real name is Olajide William “JJ” Olatunji, has 5.1 million followers on Twitter and just over 20 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

His main YouTube channel has so far accumulated more than four billion video views, and it is the third most-followed music channel in the UK behind Ed Sheeran and One Direction.

Aside from his internet fame and his music career, KSI has made a name for himself as an amateur boxer.

He will face off against American YouTube star Paul – who has 19.9 million YouTube subscribers – in a professional boxing rematch on Saturday at The Staples Centre in Los Angeles after their major amateur bout at the Manchester Arena last year.

The white-collar event sold out to 20,000 fans and drew an audience of 2.5 million live viewers and more than 19 million subsequent views, making it the biggest internet event in history.

It was also named the most popular white-collar boxing match of all time.

However, viewers were left dissatisfied with the outcome of the fight as it ended in a majority draw.