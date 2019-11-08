Steph McGovern announces baby news saying they are all ‘fine and dandy’

Steph McGovern has announced the birth of her daughter saying the new addition arrived “just as BBC Breakfast was wrapping up”.

Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter! Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We’re all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife ❤️ ?‍?‍? — Steph McGovern (@stephbreakfast) November 8, 2019

She finished off the post using the hashtag babylife followed by a heart and family emoji.

Her former BBC colleague Mike Bushell was among the people congratulating her.

Wow wow. This is the most amazing news. Huge love and congratulations and bet she’s just gorgeous. Hope all going well and you’re getting the odd bit of sleep. Baby joy. — Mike Bushell (@mikebreakfast) November 8, 2019

Dragons’ Den star Theo Paphitis tweeted: “Congratulations Steph & a big welcome to your new addition!”.

Her football club, Middlesbrough FC also joined in the congratulations with a tweet.

I see my news is out! Yep, I am no longer with pot belly……I am now with child. ??#babyonboard — Steph McGovern (@stephbreakfast) July 14, 2019

In July she tweeted to announce her baby news, saying that she was “no longer with pot belly…… I am now with child”.

She also recently announced she was leaving the BBC after landing a new daily live show on Channel 4.

Steph McGovern announced the arrival of her new baby girl (Matt Crossick/PA)

Titled The Steph Show, it will be broadcast from Channel 4’s new national headquarters in Leeds.

The show has been billed as being a mix of light current affairs, entertainment and lifestyle and will see McGovern interview figures from showbiz, politics and other genres.