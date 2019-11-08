Sheridan Smith reveals her baby’s gender

Sheridan Smith has confirmed she is pregnant with her first child telling fans “It’s a boy”.

The TV and stage star, 38, who is engaged to insurance broker Jamie Horn, posted a video of herself on Instagram, holding up a pair of tiny blue dungarees.

And she captioned the video, “It’s a boy”.

Actress Jaime Winstone and singer Lisa Moorish congratulated the star, who has been appearing in Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Smith is known for her roles in dramas Mrs Biggs and Cilla and for her work on stage in Legally Blonde and Funny Girl.

In June she said her fiance had helped her overcome anxiety, saying: “Having Jamie has really helped me, and people think I’m mad having so many animals but they give me real peace when I’m with them.”