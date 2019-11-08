Neil Jones reveals whether he can return to Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor

Neil Jones has confirmed he will return to Strictly Come Dancing with his partner Alex Scott on Saturday.

The professional dancer missed the last two live shows due to injury, leaving Scott to dance with Kevin Clifton.

However, he saw a physiotherapist on Friday morning, who gave him the all-clear to dance.

He told Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two: “It’s great to be back, she’s been doing so well every week, and Kevin, I have to say thank you because Kevin has been there all the way, and he’s been great this week.

“We couldn’t have done it without him.”

On Thursday, Jones was not yet sure whether he would be able to dance this weekend.

Former footballer Scott said she was thrilled to get back on the dancefloor with her “normal partner”, but was grateful for Clifton’s help.

Clifton stepped in to help train Scott and perform with her over the past two weekends after Jones sustained a leg muscle injury in training

Scott said “it has been strange going back from Kev to Neil” in recent days.

Of their dance for this weekend, a jive to Let’s Twist Again by Chubby Checker, Scott said it is “fun, it is full-on, energy”.

Strictly Come Dancing airs at 6.50pm on Saturday, BBC One.