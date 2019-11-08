KSI clarifies comments about ‘killing’ Logan Paul ahead of boxing match

YouTube star KSI has clarified comments he made ahead of his highly-anticipated boxing match with Logan Paul, saying that he does not want to kill him.

The social media star and amateur boxer had taken part in pre-fight banter with fellow YouTuber Paul at a press conference on Thursday, where he said to his rival: “You’re going to f***ing die.”

KSI tweeted on Friday: “Just want to clarify a statement I made yesterday at the press conference.

Just want to clarify a statement I made yesterday at the press conference. I don’t intend to kill Logan physically tomorrow, I only intend to kill his youtube career and spirit. After this fight, I still want Logan to be alive and well. — KSI (@KSIOlajidebt) November 8, 2019

“I don’t intend to kill Logan physically tomorrow, I only intend to kill his youtube career and spirit.

“After this fight, I still want Logan to be alive and well.”

The press conference saw the pair trade insults, and American internet star Paul fired random maths questions at his British opponent.

The YouTube stream of the press conference has been viewed more than 3.5 million times in the space of 24 hours.

Advertising

KSI, whose real name is Olajide William “JJ” Olatunji, has 5.1 million followers on Twitter and just over 20 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

how to watch the KSI VS. Logan Paul 2 Fight ??watch & learn https://t.co/rInBDJOTjA pic.twitter.com/ptnvzyMsTR — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) November 8, 2019

He will face off against Paul – who has 19.9 million YouTube subscribers – in a professional boxing rematch on Saturday at The Staples Centre in Los Angeles after their major amateur bout at the Manchester Arena last year.

The white-collar event sold out to 20,000 fans and drew an audience of 2.5 million live viewers and more than 19 million subsequent views, making it the biggest internet event in history.

Advertising

It was also named the most popular white-collar boxing match of all time.

However, viewers were left dissatisfied with the outcome of the fight as it ended in a majority draw.

Millions are expected to live stream KSI and Paul’s fight on Saturday.

Ahead of the fight, KSI – who is also a rapper – has released a new single called Down Like That, featuring US rappers Rick Ross and Lil Baby and hip-hop producer S-X.