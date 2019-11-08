Advertising
James Blunt reveals secret behind sounding like ‘a very talented girl’
The singer spoke to radio presenter Chris Evans about his vocal preparations.
James Blunt has revealed the secret behind his famed falsetto voice.
The chart-topping singer has recently released his new album, Once Upon A Mind.
Blunt said the key to his distinctive top notes on the record is Marmite.
Speaking to Chris Evans on the Virgin Radio breakfast show, he said: “I take a teaspoonful of Marmite … direct to the throat.
“Vitamin B12. Applied direct to the throat. Right now I can sing like an angel.
“Actually, if I’m honest, like a girl, but a very talented girl.”
The singer also said he has performed the same vocal warm-ups every day for the past 15 years.
