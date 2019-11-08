First look at Sir Michael Caine and Rita Ora in new Oliver Twist film

Sir Michael Caine is joined by Rita Ora, Lena Headey and Raff Law in the first picture from a new film version of Oliver Twist.

The forthcoming Sky Cinema film, called Twist, is a modern take on Charles Dickens’ classic novel.

The titular character, played by Law, has been reinvented as a “streetwise artist” who lives on the streets of modern-day London.

(L-R) Rita Ora, Sophie Simnett, Sir Michael Caine, Lena Headey, Franz Drameh and Raff Law (Sky Cinema)

It is the acting debut for 23-year-old Law, the son of Jude Law and Sadie Frost.

Two-time Oscar-winner Sir Michael plays master thief Fagin, while singer Ora portrays Dodge, a charismatic character based on the Artful Dodger.

Game Of Thrones star Headey is Fagin’s psychopathic business partner Sikes.

This new interpretation of the much-loved Dickens novel will see Twist have a chance encounter with a gang of grifters led by Dodge.

Twist is caught up in a high-stakes heist to steal a priceless painting for Fagin and Sikes.

The cast also includes David Walliams, Legends Of Tomorrow star Franz Drameh and Daybreak actress Sophie Simnett.

Walliams plays Losberne, Drameh is Batesey and Simnett plays Red.

Twist, which is currently being filmed in London, will be available on Sky Cinema the same day as its theatrical release.