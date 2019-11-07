They came to slay and stay: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK to return for second series

The UK edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race will return for a second series, the BBC has announced.

The first series started airing on BBC Three in October.

According to the BBC the series – which is just over the halfway point and has seen five queens sent home so far – has had a total of 6.5 million requests on iPlayer to date.

RuPaul has thanked UK fans for their support of the show (PA)

The show’s host, RuPaul Charles, said: “I want to thank the BBC and all our fans for their overwhelming support of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

“This season’s queens proved that Britain’s Got Charisma Uniqueness Nerve and Talent and I want to see more! Here’s to another season of love, laughter and light!”

Kate Phillips, Controller of Entertainment Commissioning, said: “The response to the current UK series has been nothing short of dragulous, our viewers have really taken the show and the amazing queens to their hearts.

“So I’m delighted that Ru and the gang are going to shantay stay. Let the search for the next group of queens begin!”

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Michelle Visage is a judge on the US and UK series of Drag Race (PA)

BBC Three has also opened auditions to start searching for the next crop of queens.

BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell said: “I’m delighted that BBC Three will be the home for series two of Drag Race UK. Every single queen for series one has brought something different to the table and I’ve loved watching and getting to know them.

“The show is a huge hit for us and we’re very much looking forward to unleashing another series for our audience to tuck into!”

This year’s UK series has featured judges RuPaul and Michelle Visage, with Graham Norton and Alan Carr starring as rotating judges.

Celebrity guests have included Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams, Spice Girl Geri Horner and Stacey Dooley.

The US version of Drag Race has been nominated for 29 Emmys and has won 13, including awards for best reality-competition programme and host in 2018.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is on BBC Three on iPlayer every Thursday from 8pm.