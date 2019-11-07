Taylor Swift joins Stormzy, Harry Styles and more at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball

Taylor Swift will join this year’s star-studded line-up at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball.

The Shake If Off singer will close the second night of the music event on Sunday December 8, the night after Harry Styles takes to the stage.

The couple are believed to have dated in 2012.

Taylor Swift will close the Sunday night show of this year’s Capital Jingle Bell Ball (PA)

Other acts confirmed for the Sunday night are Sam Smith, The Script, Mabel and Anne-Marie.

Styles joins Stormzy, Liam Payne and Lauv on the list of performers for the Saturday night show.

Former One Direction band members Styles and Payne will perform as solo artists.

Styles this week announced that his second solo album Fine Line will be released on December 13.

Ashley Tabor-King, founder and executive president of Global, said: “We’re so thrilled to welcome Taylor Swift back to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball this Christmas. She is one of the biggest stars on the planet and always puts on an incredible show.

“The countdown to the UK’s biggest Christmas party is officially on!”.

Swift recently released her seventh album, Lover, and is due to appear in the film adaptation of Cats which also stars Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Idris Elba and Dame Judi Dench.

Tickets for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball are on general sale at www.capitalfm.com