Something fishy! Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse are back

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse will return for a third series of their Gone Fishing programme.

The factual programme sees former Fast Show comic Whitehouse and Shooting Stars host Mortimer visit some of the UK’s best places to fish as part of their recuperation from major heart operations.

The second series of the BBC Two show was a hit with viewers over the summer, with consolidated audiences of 2.2 million tuning in to see the lifelong friends on their return to the riverbanks.

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (Parisa Taghizadeh/BBC)

Six new episodes will see the pair explore more of the UK’s top fishing spots across England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

In each episode they catch a key species of fish, with Whitehouse using his extensive knowledge of fishing to guide Mortimer – while Mortimer hunts out places to stay and create heart-healthy menus throughout their travels.

Patrick Holland, controller, BBC Two, said: “When Paul and Bob first came to see us three years ago with the idea of making a series about fishing, we couldn’t have imagined their daft idea would become one of the most loved shows on TV.

“Brimming with friendship, care, beauty, escape and a bit of fishing, it’s a show we are so proud of on BBC Two.”

Executive producer Lisa Claire said: “With Bob and Paul we capture something very special. Genuine, authentic conversation. Much has been said about the magic of the series and all I can add is that making the series is unlike any other programme I’ve worked on.

“Bob and Paul are a sheer joy to work with and I’m delighted we’re returning to eavesdrop on their riverbank conversations in some of the most beautiful locations in the British countryside.”