Disney reveals launch date for streaming service in UK and Ireland

Disney will roll out its online streaming service in the UK and Ireland next year.

The competitor to the likes of Netflix and Amazon will expand into Europe in March 2020.

Disney + will host classic content from the animating giant, with a possible back catalogue of The Avengers and the recent Star Wars films.

The company announced online that the streaming service would launch in the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy and Spain from March 31.

Upcoming Disney production The Mandalorian is also set to feature on the service.

A Star Wars instalment, The Mandalorian, takes place after the fall of the Empire in 1983’s The Return Of The Jedi.

More Disney originals are expected to populate the streaming service.